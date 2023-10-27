Thai Union-owned canned seafood giant John West saw both its sales and profit plunge in 2022 as price hikes for its products backfired driving down consumer demand.

According to newly filed accounts with UK business registry Companies House, the group saw its turnover slip by 13.5 percent during the year to £128.3 million (€147.5 million/$155.4 million), largely due to a "softening" of volume sales year-on-year.

This weak sales are linked to price increases required due to global commodity increases seen across 2022, said the company.