Canada-based Konscious Foods, a plant-based seafood brand, announced Tuesday it has closed a seed financing round for $26 million (€24 million) to expand into foodservice and retail in North America.
Latest Jobs
Plant-based seafood brand Konscious Foods raises $26 million to grow retail and foodservice presence
Konscious Foods said it expects its products to be available for purchase in over 4,500 stores in the United States by the end of the year.
2 August 2023 12:56 GMT Updated 2 August 2023 12:56 GMT
By