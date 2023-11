Peter Pan President and Chief Growth Officer Rodger May said talks that could lead to a merger of the company's assets with Silver Bay need to be "joined at the hip somehow."

On Tuesday Peter Pan Seafood and Silver Bay Seafoods appeared to reach an agreement for Silver Bay to acquire Peter Pan's Valdez facility.

But in his statement sent to IntraFish Wednesday, Peter Pan's May did not confirm the acquisition. He instead laid out scenarios to benefit both companies as talks continue.