Alaska seafood processor Peter Pan has hired a financial services company to explore refinancing or joint venture options for the company.

Hilco Global has been retained to explore a range of options, including possible refinancing, a merger with a strategic partner or a joint venture, company co-owner Rodger May confirmed to IntraFish.

"Peter Pan has hired Hilco Global to explore all options for Peter Pan, the fleet and communities during these difficult time," May told IntraFish.

Excess inventory and weak consumer markets have placed tremendous financial stress on companies in the Alaska seafood processing sector, including Peter Pan.