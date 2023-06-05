Peter Pan Seafood, one of Alaska's largest seafood processors, is hoping to reassure fishermen that the company is in good financial shape as the key Bristol Bay sockeye salmon season begins.

Concerns about the company's finances have risen in recent months as it has faced liens from fishermen for unpaid invoices and the loss of key employees.

In a letter sent to the company's fishermen Thursday evening, Peter Pan executives said the company's financial health is "very positive" but explained it recently had to find a new lender to help it through a "cash flow crunch."