Lima-based fishing and processing giant Oceano Seafood has bought American squid processor Sea Fresh USA for an undisclosed amount.

Antarctica Advisors, a boutique M&A specialist focused on the seafood sector, acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Sea Fresh.

Ignacio Kleiman, founder and managing partner at Antarctica Advisors, told IntraFish the transaction was signed in early July.

"Oceano Seafoods intends to use the company as a platform for growth in the United States," he said.

Oceano now owns 100 percent of Sea Fresh, which describes itself as one of the largest processors of wild-caught loligo squid in the United States.