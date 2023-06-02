The Oslo Exchange announced Friday it is placing the Barramundi Group in the so-called Penalty Bench because of the company's failure to comply with rules related to the public disclosure of its annual report.

The exchange will remove Singapore-based and Euronext-listed Barramundi Group from the Penalty Bench when the issuer has corrected the violation of the rules, the announcement said.

Earlier this month, Barramundi Group said that the previously announced sale of its Australian operations, Marine Produce Australia (MPA) to Wild Ocean Australia would no longer be taking place.