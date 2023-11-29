The price of land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire's shares have dropped like a stone in recent years, shifting its status as one of the industry's most valued players to one of its least.

Tuesday it hit a new low, falling to below NOK 1 billion (€86 million/$94 million) on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Based on share prices on Tuesday afternoon, the value of land-based salmon companies is as follows:

The size and speed of Atlantic Sapphire's fall depends on which starting point you look at, but one thing is for sure: it has not been easy to make money from its shares.