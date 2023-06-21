Indian seafood trading platform Captain Fresh is in talks with more than a dozen seafood distribution companies in both the United States and Europe to add downstream capacity to one of the industry's fastest-growing disruptors.

Captain Fresh, which founder and CEO Utham Gowda describes as "one of the most modern, sophisticated, downstream sales engines out there," has its eyes set firmly beyond India's horizons.

"We have a vision to build on the best set of sales rock stars in Europe and the US, and I think that's in process," Gowda tells IntraFish.