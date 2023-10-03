Icelandic private equity firm IS Haf investments has acquired 40 percent of domestic technology company Kapp.

Kapp specializes in refrigeration services, production, sales and service of equipment for fisheries, aquaculture and other industries.

The company has been growing steadily during the last few years and the investment is part of the company's further internal and external growth plans.

IS Haf investments acquired the stake from Kapp's founder and CEO Freyr Fridriksson.

Fridriksson and his wife Elfa Fridriksson own the other 60 percent of the company, IS Haf Investments MD Kristrun Vidarsdottir told IntraFish.