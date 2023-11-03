London-based private equity firm Ocean 14 Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in US-based Bureo, a company combatting fishing net pollution by providing fishermen with solutions for discarding fishing nets.

The California-based company collects, clean and process the nets into pellets that are 100 percent recycled, fully traceable and turned into premium recycled material for nylon fabric and other plastic products.

Ocean Capital 14 received the investment as part of its Series-B raise, which was led by Toyota Tsusho Corporation and closed in August.