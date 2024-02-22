Canada-based seafood processing company Ocean Choice International has sold its offshore Nova Scotia scallop quotas to Canadian firms Mersey Seafoods Limited, LaHave Seafoods Limited and Comeau’s Sea Foods Limited, the company said Thursday.

Family-owned Ocean Choice operates fish processing plants and offshore fishing vessels and sources seafood from over 1,900 independent fish harvesters from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Selling our scallop quotas consolidates our operations to Newfoundland and Labrador, our home province, reinforcing our commitment to the people and communities who rely on the fishery for employment and economic opportunities,” said Martin Sullivan, CEO of Ocean Choice.