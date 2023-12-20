Ocean Beauty Seafoods announced Wednesday that the company’s distribution business is for sale.

The company’s distribution operations include seven seafood distribution locations in Astoria, Oregon; Boise, Idaho; Dallas, Texas; Helena, Montana; Portland, Oregon; Renton, Washington; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

The sale is part of a long-term business strategy of Ocean Beauty’s owners, Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation (BBEDC) and three individual investors, who have been owners since the mid-1990s and are looking to turn their focus to other investments, according to Ocean Beauty.