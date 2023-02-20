Dutch feed giant Nutreco has acquired a minority stake in microbiome biotech company, BiomEdit.

The move is part of a long-term strategic research and commercial partnership between the two companies, aimed at creating feed additives using microbiome technology for livestock and aquaculture producers, the company announced Feb.18.

Nutreco took the minority stake in BiomEdit through the company’s recent series A financing round, initially raised in April 2022 in its carve-out from Elanco Animal Health.

Microbiome research is focused on developing innovative feed additives that can improve animal health and growth, while also reducing the need for antibiotics and other chemical treatments.