A deal to sell Spanish fisheries and processing giant Nueva Pescanova to Canada-based seafood conglomerate Cooke has been called off.

Spanish bank Abanca, which owns a controlling stake in Nueva Pescanova, said the deal was terminated by mutual consent.

Today's news follows months of talks and speculation about whether the deal would be completed.

"The negotiations, carried out with great professionalism by the two interested parties, came to an end by mutual agreement," Abanca said in a statement.