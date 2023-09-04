Shareholders in embattled Chilean salmon producer Nova Austral will vote on a restructuring plan for the company on Sept. 7, it said in its second quarter earnings presentation.
Nova Austral was earlier given until Aug.
In June, Nova Austral filed for judicial reorganization proceedings in a Porvenir court in southern Chile after an earlier warning the salmon farmer faced insolvency.
Shareholders in embattled Chilean salmon producer Nova Austral will vote on a restructuring plan for the company on Sept. 7, it said in its second quarter earnings presentation.
Nova Austral was earlier given until Aug.