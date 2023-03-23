Norwegian engineering company Nekkar has acquired Kristiansand-based equipment supplier Techano Group.

Techano develops and manufactures advanced load handling and lifting equipment, including systems for the transfer of fish and offshore cranes.

The company, which focuses on the renewable, offshore and marine industries, has built up a strong market position within offshore fish farming and in the offshore wind space.

"The deal will strengthen our offering, especially in the renewables and aquaculture industries," Nekkar CEO Ole Falk Hansen said.

The nine person team from Techano will be located at Nekkar's headquarters in southern Norway.