Norwegian investment firm Farvatn has NOK 6 billion (€529 million/$562 million) to put to use, and about a third of this will likely go towards ocean-related investments, Farvatn private equity CEO Tore Hopen told IntraFish on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Seafood Forum (NASF) in Bergen last week.

The firm is split into three parts, Farvatn private equity, Farvatn venture capital and Farvatn capital management. The NOK 6 billion (€529 million/$562 million) sum will go towards all three investment vehicles, and it aims to close between four and 10 deals across the platforms this year.