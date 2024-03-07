Investment company Ferd, owned by Norwegian billionaire Johan H. Andresen, is selling out of Broodstock Capital.

At the start of the year, the aquaculture biotech company Benchmark Holdings, in which Ferd owns about a quarter, announced that it was considering selling all or part of the company.

Now Ferd is also completely selling out of the seafood investment company Broodstock Capital, the company said Thursday.

Broodstock Capital was established in 2016 with Ferd as an investor. Four years later, the company was restructured, Ferd increased the stake and has until today owned almost the entire company.