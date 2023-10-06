Norwegian land-based char farmer Fish Farm Tydal has been acquired by Tydal Settefisk.

The group behind Tydal Settefisk consists of three Norway-based companies; land-based char farmer Blafjell Drift, advisory firm Morefish and land-based consultancy firm EquNor Aqua.

The deal will allow the new owners to develop the facility into a broodstock and hatchery for char. Blafjell will be the group's biggest customer, but fry will also be sold to other char farmers.

"In order to succeed ... investments will be made to better facilitate broodstock and juvenile fish production.