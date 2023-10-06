The Norwegian government is expecting to collect NOK 5 billion (€431.8 million/$455.4 million) from the new salmon tax in 2023, according to IntraFish sister publication Dagens Naeringsliv (DN).

However, representatives of the salmon farming sector said Friday the government is significantly underestimating the tax burden facing

"We don't believe anything in that calculation," said Geir Ove Ystmark, managing director of industry organization Seafood Norway. "The tax will be much higher."

"If you include increased wealth tax, increased production tax, increased interest, increased fuel taxes, increased dividend tax and the many projects and investments in more jobs and increased value creation along the coast that have been put on hold, this budget adds up to draining the coast and the districts of huge sums and important growth force in the coming years," he said.