Nordlaks, Norway's largest privately owned salmon company, is expecting its tax payments to increase by as much as threefold in the coming years as a result of the newly introduced ground rent tax on aquaculture in the country.
High salmon prices and a weak Norwegian krone led to bumper earnings of more than NOK 1 billion for the company in 2022.
31 August 2023 3:01 GMT Updated 31 August 2023 3:01 GMT
