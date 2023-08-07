The board of Norwegian cod farmer Statt Torsk is initiating a strategic review to explore options to optimize shareholder value and to secure financing following production challenges at the company.
Latest Jobs
Norway cod farmer initiates strategic review after recent production challenges cost the company $1.2 million
The company's share price has fallen around 70 percent since the start of the year, after mortalities and lower-than-expected production hit its bottom line.
7 August 2023 6:38 GMT Updated 7 August 2023 13:26 GMT
By