Nomad Foods, owner of the Birds Eye and Findus brands, is counting on a rebound in frozen food consumption to drive growth this year after ending 2023 on an “excellent footing,” the company said on Thursday.

The UK-based company, which also owns the Iglo brand, said it expected a “more normalized operating environment” in 2024 after a challenging year for seafood suppliers, characterized by high inflation and decreased purchasing power among consumers worldwide.

Nomad CEO Stefan Descheemaeker said the company planned to capitalize on improved consumer demand by focusing on innovation and investment in brand marketing.