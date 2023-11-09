Nissui-owned UK seafood processor Three Oceans Fish Company had a bumper 2022 with both profit and turnover increasing, largely due to its absorption of fellow coated fish supplier Caistor.

The Hull-based company, which primarily produces coated fish fillets for the food service and retail sectors, posted an operating profit of £2.6 million (€3 million/$3.2 million) for the year, compared with just over £1 million (€1.1 million/$1.2 million) in 2021. Turnover was also up 67 percent to £51 million (€58.5 million/$62.6