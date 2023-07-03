Despite enjoying healthy revenue and earnings last year, Danish seafood supplier Nordic Seafood, which is owned by Japanese seafood giant Nissui, is warning of a difficult 2023 because of ongoing economic uncertainty in Europe.

For 2022, the group increased its operating profit by 9 percent to reach DKK 117.3 million (€15.8 million/$17.1 million), while revenue climbed 17 percent to DKK 3.7 billion (€496.8 million/$539 million).

Nordic Seafood imports, packs and sells seafood across Europe and is also responsible for the sale of Nissui products in the European market.