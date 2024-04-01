Netherlands-based Nissui Europe, a subsidiary of Japanese seafood giant Nissui Corporation, is investing in two funds belonging to Amethis, a private equity funds manager specialized in Africa and Europe.

Both funds intend to invest in various sectors, including the agriculture and food industries, targeting African midcap companies and European small and midsize companies with international development potential, particularly in Africa.

Nissui has been accelerating global business expansion under its long-term vision "Good Foods 2030" and has identified the African continent as having strong potential for growth.