Lisbeth Plassen has been appointed managing director of newly merged seafood industry software providers Naviaq and Seacloud, which mark the merger by re-branding to Seaqloud.

The two Bluefront Equity-owned companies announced their merger plan in August last year.

The purpose is to provide customers in the aquaculture industry with a broader and more cost-efficient data-driven service offering.

Plassen was previously the managing director of Naviaq.

Newly merged Seaqloud delivers sensor technology and software that aim to provide a complete overview of a farmed salmon’s marine environment, both above and below the surface. The company also delivers solutions that provide an overview of equipment, operations and logistics.

“Demands and expectations on the aquaculture industries are on the rise," said Plassen. "Our solutions enable enhanced data control related to operations and environmental monitoring of fish farms. Such improved data gathering and presentation will, for example, make sustainability reporting better and more efficient."

Seaqloud is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway. The company also has offices in Alta, Namsos and Tromso, Norway.

Seafood investor Bluefront Equity is the largest shareholder in Seaqloud.