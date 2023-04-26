New Zealand's Talley's announced Wednesday it has bought the Marlborough-based seafood business, Kono Seafood, from Kono NZ, an associated business of Wakatu Incorporation, a Maori-owned organization.

Kono Seafood produces and exports Kono New Zealand Greenshell Mussels and employs around 300 staff across its three New Zealand sites in Blenheim, Golden Bay, and Havelock.

The deal is forecast for completion on May 22.

Kono NZ Chief Operating Officer Andy Wotton said the organization was working closely with Talley’s to ensure employees were offered roles.