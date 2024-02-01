The Nasdaq Salmon Index has been bought by Norwegian research firm Kontali for an undisclosed amount.

The Nasdaq Salmon Index is a well-established benchmark for the entire salmon value chain, serving as a price reference for physical contracts and as a tool for analysts, investors, and banks.

Kontali’s interest was triggered by Nasdaq's decision to end its activities related to commodities, including the salmon index. This initiated talks which resulted in this deal," Kontali Operations Manager Jan Oksenvag told IntraFish.

Kontali now owns 100 percent of the Nasdaq Salmon Index.