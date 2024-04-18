The world's biggest salmon farmer, Mowi, has been stung by biological problems in its first quarter.

Operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was down around 38 percent year-on-year to €201.0 million ($214.6 million) the company said in a trading update ahead of its full results announcement next month.

While last year's first quarter was the company's best ever, this year's looks set to take the company back to below 2022 profits.

This is due to issues with winter sores and string jellyfish, resulting in low superior share and average size

for fish harvested from Mowi's Norwegian operations.