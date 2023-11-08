Mowi-owned Icelandic salmon farmer Arctic Fish struck €15 million ($16 million) from its third quarter earnings due to the lice-related fish cull it was forced to perform late last month.

The company's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) crashed by more than 55 percent to €730,000 ($780,000) in the three months to Sept. 30, partly as a result of related write-downs and provisions for clean-up and restructuring costs following the incident.

Arctic Fish and SalMar-backed Arnarlax were forced to prematurely harvest more than 1,000 metric tons of farmed salmon last month from their farms in Iceland's southern Westfjords, fish so damaged by sea lice it could only be used for animal feed.