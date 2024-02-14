Norway-based Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, posted another record-breaking year in 2023 across its three main business areas, but earnings in the fourth quarter faltered slightly.

Revenue of €5.5 billion ($5.9 billion), operational profit of €1,028 million ($1.1 billion) and harvest volumes of 475,000 metric tons in 2023 were all a record-highs for the company.

Similarly, Mowi posted record-high revenue of €1.43 billion ($1.5 billion) in the fourth quarter, up 5 percent compared with the corresponding period of 2022.