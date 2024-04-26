Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, has successfully issued NOK 3.5 billion (€298 million/$318 million) of new senior unsecured green bonds split between two tranches, the company said Thursday.

The transaction was "well oversubscribed," the salmon giant added.

The proceeds from the bond issues will be used for green projects defined by Mowi's Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework dated May 2023.

Several new green projects were added in 2023, two of which relate to the company's investments in new capacity for Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)-certified salmon farming through license purchases in the northern and southern regions of Norway, where 68 percent and 79 percent respectively of Mowi’s farming operations are ASC-certified, and through the acquisition of a majority share in 100 percent ASC-certified Icelandic salmon farming company Arctic Fish in December 2022, the company said in its 2023 Green Financing Impact Report.