Japanese conglomerate Maruha Nichiro, the world’s largest seafood company, saw both its earnings and sales rocket in its 2022/2023 fiscal year ending March 2023, driven largely by higher fish prices and growth in its overseas businesses.
Maruha's investment in Alaska pollock vessels pays off; company surpasses JPY 1 trillion in sales
The behemoth also saw earnings surge almost 25 percent last year, driven predominantly by its Alaska pollock operations in North America.
11 July 2023 18:25 GMT Updated 12 July 2023 7:48 GMT
By