Maruha Nichiro-owned UK seafood wholesaler and distributor Northcoast Seafoods slipped to an operating loss in 2022, amid challenging trading conditions.

The company, which was acquired by Maruha Nichiro-owned Dutch trader Seafood Connection from Denmark's Kangamiut during the year, posted an operating loss of £315,532 (€363,402/$383,056) compared with a profit of £3.3 million (€3.8 million/$4 million) in 2021.

Northcoast specializes in sourcing coldwater shrimp and whitefish products from Canada, Iceland, China and Vietnam.