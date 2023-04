Miami-based Blue Star Foods Corp., which owns land-based steelhead farmer Taste of BC and Gault Seafood, a company using a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) to farm Atlantic blue crab, reported a net loss of $13.2 million (€12 million) last year -- nearly 25 percent higher than the year prior.

Revenues, meanwhile, grew 28 percent to $12.8 million (€11.7 million) from 2021.

John Keeler, chairman and CEO of Blue Star, blamed higher costs for the red numbers.