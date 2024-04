Lithuanian seafood giant Viciunai Group finalized a deal to sell off operations in Russia and neighboring countries, two years after the process began.

The company said in a statement Friday it sold its Kaliningrad-area factory as well as several logistics and trading operations to Russia-based Ocean Group.

In total, 15 Viciunai subsidiaries were acquired. Seven were based in Russia, while the remainder were located in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Georgia.