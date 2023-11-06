Seafood behemoth Thai Union took a hit on its third quarter earnings, as they once again failed to live up to last year's numbers.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were down 31 percent to THB 2.9 billion (€76 million/$82 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, while revenue fell 17 percent to THB 33.9 billion (€891 million/$956 million).

The downturn came on the back of an "extraordinarily high baseline" last year and lower sales volumes across all categories, falling freight revenue and a decline in the company's average selling price.