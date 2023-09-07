Miami-based Blue Star Foods, owner of land-based steelhead farmer Taste of BC and Gault Seafood, a company using recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) technology to farm Atlantic blue crab, announced Thursday a public offering of an aggregate of more than 10.7
Land-based steelhead farmer Blue Star Foods aims to raise $5 million through new stock offering
The public offering is part of of an agreement to avoid being delisted by the Nasdaq stock exchange.
7 September 2023 22:03 GMT Updated 7 September 2023 22:03 GMT
