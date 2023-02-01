Netherlands land-based yellowtail farmer The Kingfish Company reported "unparalleled production excellence" in fiscal year 2023, achieving record biomass growth of 2,195 tons. The growth is 45 percent more than in 2022, according to the company.

"By the end of the year, we reached a closing biomass of 967 tons, significantly higher than the 408 tons recorded at the end of 2022," the company said.

The company pointed to increased efficiency at its expanded facilities, as well as feed improvements for the bump.