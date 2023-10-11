Norwegian land-based salmon farming group Gigante Salmon is launching a private placement in a bid to raise between NOK 162.5 million (€14.1 million/$15 million) and NOK 200 million (€17.4 million/$18.4 million), to cover the remaining higher construction costs at its farm in Rodoy.

The group plans to raise the funds by issuing new shares in the company at a fixed price of NOK 7.2 (€0.63/$0.66) per share.

Gigante said the net proceeds will be used to fund its projected investment and working capital needs for the construction and operation of the land-based salmon farming site on Lille Indre Rosoy, in Rodoy municipality, as well as for general corporate purposes.