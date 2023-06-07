South Korea-based cultivated seafood company CellMEAT has raised KRW 17,400,000,000 (€12 million/$13 million) in series A funding, reports Vegconomist.

The round was led by previous investors BNK Venture Investment, Ryukyung PSG Asset Management and Strong Ventures. Three new investors — NH Venture Investment, Genting Ventures, and Daewoodang Healthcare — also participated.

The investment comes as the cell-based shrimp manufacturer prepares to officially open a mass production center in Seoul later this month.

The company is credited with being one of the first in the world to develop a serum-free cell culture medium, helping to bring down the cost of production while removing the ethical issues associated with fetal bovine serum.