Norway-based krill harvester and processor Aker BioMarine is acquiring all krill related patents, pre-clinical and clinical data and processing equipment from Nasdaq-listed Acasti Pharma.

The transaction is a settlement towards a contractual obligation of $3.1 million (€2.9 million) Acasti has towards Aker BioMarine, and has no cash effects, said the company.

With this transaction Aker BioMarine will continue to consolidate all relevant krill intellectual properties.