Norway's Aker BioMarine, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke, registered a large hike in profit in the first quarter of the year, thanks to rising revenue and a change in cost allocation for its offshore business.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled to $15.2 million (€14.2 million), up from just $6.0 million (€5.6 million) in the first three months of 2023.