A group owned by Jordan Mazzetta has acquired the assets of Minnesota-based American Fish & Seafood.

The newly merged joint company will be based and operated from Eddie M’s facility in Plymouth, Minnesota, the companies said.

Mazetta's Eddie M's Seafood was formed last year in order to acquire Morey’s Seafood Distribution business assets in Plymouth, Minnesota, from Rich Products.

The name Eddie M’s pays respect to the long history of the company—dating back to its founding in 1937 by Ed Morey, according to Mazzetta.