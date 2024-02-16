One of Japan's largest seafood companies, Kyokuyo, is re-centering its focus on Vietnam and other southeast Asia regions to avoid reliance on China, where disruption has the potential to damage its business.

The company wants to "avoid concentration of processing functions in China", where "issues have become apparent" due to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, and to ensure stable supply through diversifying its risks.

The company's mid-term strategy includes strengthening and expanding where it processes its products.

"Overseas, we are developing local markets in North America and Europe, and processing processed foods for Japan in Southeast Asia," it said.