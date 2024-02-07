Japanese giant Nissui is looking to expand its processing capacity and presence in Europe and the United States in the coming years, despite recently declining market prices for its main species.

“We will increase production capacity and further expand the scale of the business in the EU and the US,” said Nissui.

The company said it would expand its Kelana plant in France by adding new chilled shipping areas.

In the the United States, where its portfolio includes UniSea, frozen seafood brand Gorton's, pollock harvester Glacier Fish Company, and seafood importer F.