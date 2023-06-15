Japan-based Zensho Holdings has acquired Snowfox, a leading operator of full-service sushi kiosks in North American and UK grocery stores under the brands Snowfox, Bento, Taiko and YO!.

The transaction is valued at $621 million (€576 million), according to the companies.

Zensho said the acquisition is part of its ambitions outside of its home market of Japan. Snowfox operates approximately 3,000 chef-operated sushi kiosks and other restaurants in North America and the UK as well as being a sushi manufacturer and wholesaler.