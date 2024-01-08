CORRECTION: The original version of this report incorrectly refered to Nordic Aquafarms instead of Nordic Aqua Partners and has been amended.

The share prices of land-based salmon farmers are off to a mixed start in the new year.

After a strong 2023 that saw Nordic Aqua Partners share price climb more than 39 percent to NOK82.50 (€7.32/$8.02), the company's shares continued to strengthened in the first few days of 2024, rising nearly 10 percent to reach NOK 90.50 (€8.03/$8.80) as the opening week's trading ended in Olso.